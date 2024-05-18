× Expand Georgia Mountain Fire & Smoke Cooking Festival MAY 18TH, 2023 - 1 Festival Flyer

This is a one-of-a-kind cooking festival that is taking the place of the GA Mt. Eggfest that we conducted for 10 highly successful years. It's going to be bigger and better this year with the addition of the Primo Ceramic grills, which are the Cadillac of ceramic grills, cooking alongside our Big Green Eggs. We have 115 cooks lined up to provide generous samples of their "best of the best" recipes to all attendees.