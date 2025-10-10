Georgia Mountain Fall Festival

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

Look forward to TWO GREAT WEEKENDS at the Fall Festival, held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds this October! Thousands of visitors from across the region have experienced the excitement and nostalgia that the event has to offer. With first class music performances, arts & crafts, fun carnival rides on the first weekend, unique attractions and a glimpse into North Georgia's rich history and culture, the Fall Festival provides something for every member of the family!

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
