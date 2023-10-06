× Expand Georgia Mountain Fall Festival

Look forward to the 2023 Fall Festival October 6th - 14th from 11am-6pm. With its mild temperatures and beautiful scenery there is no better place to be than the North Georgia Mountains in the fall!

Each October, the 9-day event features Arts & Craft vendors, educational demonstrations, and exciting music performances!

Enjoy carnival rides from Midway Rides Unlimited! Enjoy over a dozen rides including a carosel, ferris wheel, bumper cars & more! Rides for the adults & the kiddos! Plus fair food, games, and more!