× Expand Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fair

Join us at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds for two exciting weekends of music, rides, crafts, and family fun, August 15-23, 2025! For 75 years, visitors from all over have made unforgettable memories at this beloved mountain tradition.

From top-notch live music and unique arts and crafts to thrilling carnival rides and fascinating glimpses into North Georgia's rich history, the Fair has something for everyone. Whether you're here for the nostalgia, the entertainment, or the funnel cakes, you won't want to miss this milestone celebration.

SPECIAL FOR 2025 - In honor of our 75th anniversary celebration you are invited to join us on Thursday, August 14, 2025, for entertainment, refreshments, and a fireworks show. PLUS, Amusements of America will open the carnival rides and offer 75-cent rides!!

Come celebrate 75 years of memories with us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds!