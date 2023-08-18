× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Look forward to the 72nd Annual Georgia Mountain Fair, held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds this summer! Thousands of visitors from across the region have experienced the excitement and nostalgia that the event has to offer. With first class music performances, arts & crafts, fun carnival rides, unique attractions and a glimpse into North Georgia's rich history and culture, the Fair provides something for every member of the family!

New for 2023 - The Miss Georgia Mountain Fair Beauty Pageant & the Carnival rides are on Thursday, August 17th. Carnival rides open at 4pm!

The 2023 line-up

Purchase concert tickets (Aug 19 & 27 not included) before August 1st and save $2 with code: FUN - https://georgiamountainfairground.thundertix.com/

Friday, August 18th at 6pm: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Saturday, August 19th at 7pm: Brotherly Love Tour, with John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry *Hard Ticket Required

Sunday, August 20th at 2pm: Gospel Day : Inspirations & Down East Boys

: Inspirations & Down East Boys Monday, August 21st at 6pm: Chris Stalcup & The Grange and T. Graham Brown

Tuesday, August 22nd at 6pm: Destin Bennett and Larry, Steve and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

Wednesday, August 23rd at 6pm: Kurt Wheeler Band and Lee Greenwood

Thursday, August 24th at 6pm: Bluegrass Day : Kody Norris Show, Little Roy & Lizzy, and Dan Tyminiski

Friday, August 25th at 6pm: Jim Wood Band & Crystal Gayle

Saturday, August 26th at 7pm: Casting Crowns *Hard Ticket Required

72nd Annual Georgia Mountain Fair Admission:

1-Day Pass: $6 for Arts & Crafts, $16 for Arts, Crafts & Music (children 12 and under free)

Music shows are included in $16 ticket price. *Hard Ticket Required for August 20th & 26th

Midway rides are an additional charge: $25 wristbands $20 in advance

Free Parking - Sorry, No Pets Allowed

Daily Events & Full Schedule

Carnival Midway Opens at 4pm Daily Monday-Friday, 12pm on Saturdays & 1pm on Sundays

Concerts at 6PM Daily Monday - Friday; 7pm on Saturdays; 2pm on Sunday

Arts & Crafts Open from 11am-6pm

Carnival Rides

Open Daily

Amusements of America, noted in the Guiness Book as the "largest traveling amusement park in the world" will be open daily with clean, safe family rides and games, as well as additional guest amenities throughout the carnival area.