Georgia Mountain Egg Fest 2022

Calling all Eggheads! Join us for a feast on Saturday, May 14th in beautiful Hiawassee!

An Eggfest is a gathering of Big Green Egg fans and experienced cooks from all across the country and Canada. The cooks will be showcasing their skills and talents and will be preparing their specialty recipes all day long. The non-cooks (tasters) get to stroll through the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, sample and experience wonderful "Egged" food while talking to the cooks about their recipes and techniques.

Don't miss the 11th Annual Georgia Mountain Big Green Egg Festival, May14, 2022, in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains. Located in the most scenic of venues, this event hosts cooks and tasters from all over the US and Canada.