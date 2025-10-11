× Expand Courtesy Georgia Apple Festival

For 54 fun-filled years, the Georgia Apple Festival has brought two exciting weekends in October to Gilmer County. Ellijay and East Ellijay host hundreds of vendors with handmade, hand-crafted items, on-site demonstrations, live music, and delicious fair food.

The festival is named after the ripening apples that you can find all over the area at local orchards. Despite its growth from a small arts & crafts show to the four-day event that it has become today, the Georgia Apple Festival continues to be a big show with a small-town feel.

​​The festival is held at the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1729 South Main Street, Ellijay, GA 30540.

While we love our furry friends, pets are not allowed at the festival. Service animals are allowed. We are a smoke free event. No weapons allowed.

Dates and Hours

Saturday and Sunday | October 11-12, 2025 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday | October 18-19, 2025 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.