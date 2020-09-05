× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Gene Watson, Janie Fricke, and Marty Haggard

Enjoy an evening of real country music with Gene Watson, Janie Fricke & Marty Haggard. Plus a special tribute to legendary Merle Haggard!

Marty Haggard, oldest son of the legendary Merle Haggard, pays tribute to his dad through stories and songs. Enjoy an evening of real country music!

Gene Watson, known as The Singer's Singer, has been thrilling audiences for more than 50 years. Hits like "Farewell Party" "Love in The Hot Afternoon" "Fourteen Carat Mind" and more have made him a country music LEGEND.

Janie Fricke was one of the most popular female country singers of the '80s, racking up an enviable string of hits and proving herself a versatile vocalist with a particular flair for ballads.

Fricke had a breakout year in 1981, when she landed two Top Five hits with "Down to My Last Broken Heart" and "I'll Need Someone to Hold Me (When I Cry)." That only set the stage for her smashing success over 1982-1984, when she scored an amazing six number one hits -- "Don't Worry 'Bout Me Baby," "It Ain't Easy Bein' Easy," "Tell Me a Lie," "He's a Heartache (Looking for a Place to Happen)," "Let's Stop Talkin' About It," and "Your Heart's Not in It."

Level 1: $45.00 + Handling

Level 2: $35.00 + Handling