Geminids Meteor Shower

Join PARI for a night all about meteors and meteorites. Enjoy our dark skies and mountain peaks for breathtaking views of the night sky. Our astronomers will guide your experience as you watch for blazing meteors and peek at distant celestial objects through big telescopes.

You can choose from three ways to attend this event.

Cabin Package

This package allows two people to attend the two hour, astronomer guided event, plus:

Stay overnight in one of our well appointed private cabin rooms. Rooms include private bathrooms, individually controlled heating and cooling, microwave, mini-fridge, Keurig pod compatible coffee maker, and complimentary bottle of wine.

Enjoy a PARI provided dinner.

Join PARI scientists for event related educational programming after dinner.

Stay up late if you wish for more observing.

Enjoy a PARI provided breakfast the following morning.

Arrival and departure times can be found in your ticket description.

Additional attendees may join you in your cabin room by purchasing the ticket Cabin Additional Adult or Cabin Additional Child as appropriate. These must be purchased with the Cabin Package ticket. If you need to add them after your purchase, please contact us for assistance.

Camping Package

This ticket allows one person to attend the two hour, astronomer guided event, plus:

Stay overnight in your own tent at a campsite at PARI.

Enjoy a PARI provided dinner.

Join PARI scientists for event related educational programming after dinner.

Stay up late if you wish for more observing.

Enjoy a PARI provided breakfast the following morning.

Arrival and departure times can be found in your ticket description.

Evening Only Ticket

This ticket allows one person to attend the two hour, astronomer guided event. Arrival and departure times can be found in the ticket description.