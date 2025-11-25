× Expand Gatlinburg's Festival of trees Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees

The holidays shine a little brighter at Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees this Thanksgiving weekend, November 26–30, 2025. Visitors will enjoy elaborately decorated trees and decorations, photo opportunities, children’s crafts and play area. Santa Claus will make an appearance on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now in its 52nd year, this beloved free event, presented by Hospitality Solutions, Inc., has become a treasured tradition that welcomes visitors to step into a dazzling world of lights, laughter, and community spirit. Proceeds support the Boys and Girls Club of the Great Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

The festival returns to W.L. Mills Conference Center at 234 Historic Nature Tail in Gatlinburg. Admission is free and open to the public. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.