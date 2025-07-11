Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Summer)

× Expand Courtesy Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair

Come off the street and beat the July heat! Join us to celebrate our 50th year at the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair. Artisans in nearly 400 fairs voted our fair the Fifth-All-Time Favorite Fair in the nation! Our July 2025 show offers over 180 booths of the finest craftspeople from all over the United States. Watch as they demonstrate their skill, answer questions, and offer their unique art for sale indoors at the Gatlinburg Convention Center at Traffic Light #8 in downtown Gatlinburg.

Tickets are available at both entrances to the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Admission for adults is $10; children 17 and under enter free with paid adults. Multi-Day Pass included for free with photo ID presented at the Office. Free hands-on crafts for kids, too, and live music shows daily. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Our Summer Fair offers exceptional arts and crafts for purchase. Find local craftsmen preserving the history of our region as well as arts and crafts from around the nation. Shop for those folks that are hard to buy for or buy a special memento to take home for yourself. We’re sure you will find something for everyone at our summer fair.