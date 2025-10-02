Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair - Fall

× Expand Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair

200+ Booths of Handmade Products

Voted One of the Southeast’s “Most Popular Events”

Filling the 150,000 square feet of downtown Gatlinburg Convention Center, the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair hosts Artisans and Craftsmen from all over the nation. Two hundred booths with unique and one-of-a-kind handmade products are beautifully displayed, as these skilled craftspeople demonstrate their talents. Each participant is subject to a rigorous jury process to ensure the uniqueness and quality of their respective products. All items represented are handmade and of utmost quality and without duplication. Look for exceptional pottery pieces, leather, copper art, local candy makers, and many more unique items.

There is something for everyone at the Fair. The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair and Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries provide a free Kid’s Corner during our July fair, with a selection of DIY crafts for our youngest visitors to take home with them. Also, be sure to stop by one or all of our daily music shows included with the price of admission. Check out the stage and enjoy contemporary country, bluegrass, and your favorite gospel tunes at 12 and 3 daily.

Concessions are available for sale through the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair usually takes most of the day to see. If you didn’t quite get through it all, multi-day passes are available at the Craftsmen’s Fair office located at the end of aisle 500.

Fall Craft Fair

October 2-19, 2025

Join us daily, 10 am – 5 pm

Admission is $10 for Adults, Children 17 & under FREE with paid adults.

Multi-day pass included for FREE.

Visit the Office at aisle 500 with your ID to obtain your unlimited pass.

** Tickets at the door only. Cash or Credit/Debit Card Accepted **

ATM Available. Most vendors take debit/credit or cash.