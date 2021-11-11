Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff and Winterfest Kickoff Presented by Bush's Chili Beans

For over 30 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated the kickoff of Smoky Mountain Winterfest with the annual foodie festival, Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff Presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. On November 11, 2021, the tradition continues with live entertainment and mouth-watering homemade chili sampling.

City leaders will participate in an official lighting ceremony for Smoky Mountain Winterfest that features millions of twinkling lights adorning Gatlinburg Winter Magic light displays throughout the city.

The Chili Cookoff and Winterfest Kickoff will be held on Thursday, November 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Anakeesta Plaza located at 576 Parkway.