“Gathering in the Gap” is a music festival to celebrate the rich tradition of old-time and bluegrass music found in Southwest Virginia. Activities include competitions, jams, and performances by local and regionally known musicians. The day’s events will culminate in a main-stage concert by various professional performers. Gathering in the Gap is located in the beautiful mountains of Southwest Virginia in the town of Big Stone Gap. All events take place on and around the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.

Enjoy local crafts sales and other beautiful retail items as well as a BEER GARDEN set up by Moon Dog/7 Dogs Brew Pub and the Town of Big Stone Gap where you can have wonder craft beers from one of our newest restaurants as well as Wine from Mountain Rose Vineyard. Food Trucks will be available to feed you wonderful flavors to keep you going!

In addition to the featured Main Stage performances, “Gathering in the Gap” will include an annual songwriting competition, musical competitions, music jams, a children’s area, and the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. Antique, food and craft vendors will also be on hand. For additional information and a full schedule of events, please visit the festival website at www.gatheringinthegap.org, “like” the festival page on Facebook, or call the Museum at 276-523-1322.