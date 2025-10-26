Gardner Winter Music Festival

South Middle School 500 E Parkway Drive, Morgantown, West Virginia 26501

It all started one cold, snowy winter in 1978 ... Shake off those winter blues and come to play or just listen at South Middle School in Morgantown, West Virginia. This festival showcases traditional Appalachian music with continuous on-stage performances, workshops, informal jam sessions, and socializing. GWMF gives traditional Appalachian music lovers a place to play, listen, dance, and learn in the cold dark of winter.

Worley Gardner started this festival in 1978, and his late wife Margaret continued it after his passing. A group of traditional-music-loving volunteers keeps it going today.

