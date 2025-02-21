Gardner Winter Music Festival

Join us on February 21st and 22nd, 2025.

It all started one cold, snowy winter in 1978 ... Shake off those winter blues and come to play or just listen at South Middle School in Morgantown, West Virginia. This festival showcases traditional Appalachian music with continuous on-stage performances, workshops, informal jam sessions, and socializing. GWMF gives traditional Appalachian music lovers a place to play, listen, dance, and learn in the cold dark of winter.

Vendors please contact us if you would like to have a table at the festival. Items for sale must be music related.

Purchases at the festival are cash only, and there is no ATM on site.