Virginia Cooperative Extension supported by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association presents GardenFest on June 7, 2025, at Belle Grove Plantation.

The gate opens at 8 a.m. sharp and the event takes place until 2 p.m. The event features:

Master Gardener Plant Sales $5-$10 (no wagons provided; please bring your own wagon, box, or tote for plants)

Second-Hand Rose -- gently used items

Gardening Advice

Children's Activities

Garden Tool Sharpening

Food and Specialty Vendors

Admission and parking are free. Tours of Belle Grove’s historic Manor House will be $5 for visitors 12 and older and offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here and/or like NSVMGA on Facebook for further details and updates.

For vendor application for GardenFest, please send an email to nsvmgardenfest@gmail.com by March 31, 2025.