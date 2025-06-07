GardenFest
to
Belle Grove Plantation 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, Virginia 22645
Courtesy Belle Grove Plantation
Virginia Cooperative Extension supported by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association presents GardenFest on June 7, 2025, at Belle Grove Plantation.
The gate opens at 8 a.m. sharp and the event takes place until 2 p.m. The event features:
- Master Gardener Plant Sales $5-$10 (no wagons provided; please bring your own wagon, box, or tote for plants)
- Second-Hand Rose -- gently used items
- Gardening Advice
- Children's Activities
- Garden Tool Sharpening
- Food and Specialty Vendors
Admission and parking are free. Tours of Belle Grove’s historic Manor House will be $5 for visitors 12 and older and offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here and/or like NSVMGA on Facebook for further details and updates.
For vendor application for GardenFest, please send an email to nsvmgardenfest@gmail.com by March 31, 2025.