Jared Kay Main Street in downtown Hendersonville transforms into a gardener's paradise every Memorial Day weekend.

The one-of-a-kind garden extravaganza along Main Street returns to downtown Hendersonville Memorial Day weekend, May 24-25. Garden Jubilee attracts more than 200 vendors. Local and regional nurseries sell annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and herbs, as well as yard art, tools and furniture. Visitors shop the seven-block stretch and learn from gardening experts at the Historic Courthouse stage. Many area lodging properties make accommodations to store visitors' plant purchases while they enjoy the long weekend in Hendersonville.