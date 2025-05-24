× Expand Hendersonville, NC Garden Jubilee

Garden Jubilee, one of the largest gardening shows in Western North Carolina, will be held Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm during Memorial Day weekend. More than 200 plant and craft vendors line Main Street, from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street, transforming the historic downtown area into a seven-block garden wonderland.

The two-day garden & plant extravaganza features local and regional nurseries selling thousands of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hard-to-find plants. Crafters will offer distinctive garden art, and there will be handmade lawn furniture, jewelry, garden tools, planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, soaps and pottery. Visitors can also learn the latest techniques and tips from gardening experts located throughout the festival as well as presenting on the stage located at the Historic Courthouse.

Garden Jubilee is hosted by the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville. Many area accommodations are happy to help store your plant purchases while you enjoy exploring Hendersonville for the long weekend.

Event organizers have asked that pets be left safe and comfortable at home due to the large number of attendees (and the fact that paws can get run over by the many garden carts).