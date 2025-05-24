× Expand Jared Kay Garden Jubilee

Embark on a horticultural adventure at Garden Jubilee 2025, Western North Carolina’s signature gardening event held Memorial Day weekend, May 24–25, along seven blocks of Main Street in historic downtown Hendersonville. Hosted by the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville and presented by Stuller Power Solutions, this beloved two-day festival unites plant lovers, artisans, and experts in a celebration of color, creativity, and community.

Stroll from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street to explore over 150 vendors showcasing everything from annuals and perennials to vegetables, herbs, and rare plant varieties. Local and regional nurseries bring a wide selection, while the air comes alive with floral fragrances and vibrant hues.

Crafters and artisans complement the botanical bounty with handmade furniture, jewelry, garden décor, birdhouses, wind chimes, soaps, pottery, and more—each piece a reflection of creative passion and craftsmanship.

The Garden Jubilee Speaker Showcase offers a standout educational experience for attendees. Each day, expert speakers take the stage at the Historic Courthouse Plaza, offering practical tips and live demonstrations on everything from plant care to garden design. Whether you're a beginner or advanced gardener, these sessions will leave you energized and informed.

Keynote speaker Brie Arthur will take the stage at 11:30am Saturday and Sunday for an interactive demonstration on food scaping in containers using Soil3 Veggie Mix. Brie, a bestselling author and horticultural personality, brings over 20 years of experience and her engaging style to help you grow edible gardens in small spaces. Learn how to use Soil3’s nutrient-rich mix to grow unique edibles like ginger, turmeric, and rice alongside vibrant flowering plants—all in containers!

The Speaker Showcase lineup also includes:

Jordana Chalnick – Saturday & Sunday at 10:30am

The Shady Ladies – Saturday & Sunday at 12:30pm

Scott Davis – Saturday & Sunday at 1:30pm

Each speaker brings unique expertise and approachable advice, making the showcase a must-visit stop during your Garden Jubilee experience.

The Garden Jubilee is thoughtfully planned with visitors in mind—many local accommodations offer support for managing plant purchases so guests can fully enjoy the weekend. With a mix of shopping, learning, and community connection, this festival is a vibrant celebration of nature and creativity in downtown Hendersonville.