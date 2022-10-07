× Expand Cove Creative Studio Gallery Grids Preview

Join Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a cooperative effort of the city’s art galleries, as they open their first exhibition, Gallery Grids, on Friday, October 7 during Art By Night. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and takes place across four galleries located in Downtown Roanoke. The exhibition will run at participating galleries through the month of October.

More than 500 artists have submitted panels to be included in the exhibition, which will be grouped by theme and displayed as a large grid. The exhibit themes include Climate Change, Portals, The Four Elements and Postcards. Artists of all ages and levels of experience from a range of artistic disciplines have submitted panels. Participating member galleries include Alexander/Heath Contemporary, Left of Center Art Space, Market Gallery and LinDor Arts. Panels will be available for purchase or perusing.

Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective member galleries can be identified by a colorful striped flag in front of their doors. Find a list of galleries, and more information about this event and future endeavors at www.downtownroanokearts.org.