Join us in Galax, Virginia, July 8-12, 2025, for the Annual Galax Fireman's Carnival at Felts Park. Mark your calendars as the Carnival returns to Galax with many rides for all ages, games, and tons of fair food! Gates open nightly at 5:00 p.m. with the rides starting at 6:00 p.m. and running nightly until 11:00 p.m. See you there!