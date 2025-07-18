× Expand Courtesy KPT Fun Fest

In 1981, Kingsport’s Fun Fest was founded with an original theme of “Community Unity.” Fun Fest’s sole objective was “to promote unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among people in the greater Kingsport Area." In short, Fun Fest was created as an effort to promote the “Kingsport Spirit” and foster the belief that Kingsport is a caring community, a good place to live and to work, and to provide numerous opportunities for people to congregate and become acquainted while appealing to their interests in culture, athletics, arts and entertainment. In its 40+ years, Fun Fest has grown into nine days of fun for the whole family, featuring 80+ events in 40+ locations around the Kingsport community. The festival gladly hosts 100,000+ residents and visitors from the region and beyond each year.

