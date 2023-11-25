Full Moon Hike for "Beaver Moon"

Hike by the light of a full moon at Cass on November 25, 2023.

The “Full Beaver Moon” hike at Cass Scenic Railroad begins from the visitor’s center near the Cass Company Store at 6:30pm on November 25, 2023, two days after the Thanksgiving holiday.

This evening walk, led by Park Superintendent Marshall Markley or designee, is about three miles round trip with a slight grade, but mostly flat hiking. The hike is free and open to the public.

The November full moon is known as the Full Beaver Moon. This was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps froze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. This was also the time when beavers finished preparations for winter so they could retreat into their lodges. Other names for the November Full Moon are the Freezing Moon, FrostMoon, and Whitefish Moon.

This full moon hike begins at 6:30 PM. We hope to see you and remind you to dress for the weather. November can be chilly to cold.