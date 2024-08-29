× Expand Front Porch Fest Facebook

HOW IT ALL BEGAN

Front Porch Fest was created at the foot of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains in Patrick County, Virginia. It started as a gathering of friends and family; a going away celebration for one of our own. With the fire burning high and night falling, everyone gathered to enjoy the music being made by some close friends….

We awoke the next morning to the smell of breakfast on the stove, the sight of tents adorning the edge of the woods, and the sweet sound of Michael Franti coming through the speakers. As we sat on the front porch reminiscing about the previous night, a EUREKA moment struck. Why not recreate this weekend every year? And in this moment of clarity, the Front Porch Fest seed was planted.

HOW IT GOES DOWN

Front Porch Fest was born out of the idea that life is art, and music is at the soul. Creators and lovers of music and movement come together in an intimate outdoor setting to enjoy a full weekend of local, regional, and national performers. The soul of the festival is firmly seated in its rich heritage of community connections and service, ideals which inspired the creation of One Family Productions, the non-profit organization that produces the festival. Over the past decade, One Family Productions has donated over $35,000 to local charities, and continues to increase its contributions each year. Though its impact grows larger, the festival maintains its grassroots and family friendly identity. Front Porch Fest will always feel like home, whether it’s your first year or your tenth.

WHERE IT GOES DOWN

Spirithaven Farm is located on a 130 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Stuart, Virginia. For the Eutsler family, it is the realization of a dream. Spirithaven Farm is named for the knack it has of making its inhabitants feel at peace. Visitors to Spirithaven will also see horses and peafowl roaming the property along with their less-domesticated neighbors, White-tailed deer, turkey, bobcats and the occasional Black bear. The Eustler family can’t help but share this land and the energy is emanates with like-minded folks. They sometimes offer workshops and retreats that emphasize Arts and Music. Their main yearly event is Darbukastani Independence Days, a four-day festival based around Central Asian music and dance, drawing people from many different corners of the world. They also host smaller local events featuring Bluegrass, Folk and Celtic music and dance. We are elated to be able to call Spirithaven Farm home to Front Porch Fest and emphatically thank the Eutslers for everything they do!

HOW WE GIVE BACK

Proceeds from the festival are donated to Patrick County Community Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic. We think it’s imperative to give back to the community and Front Porch Fest is our way of making a difference in our little area of the planet. Our partnerships with community organizations brings not only hope for their cause but also allow patrons the opportunity to learn more about the initiatives that work so hard to do good in our community. We’re always looking for more ways to spread our impact in the community, so please let us know of any special efforts in and around the area that may align with our vision. We strive to make you feel at home and at peace and we think you’ll agree that Front Porch Fest is like no other.