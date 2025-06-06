"From the Garden" by Kate Schultz and "Mom's Garden" by Berkley Wooten

× Expand Image credits to Kate Schultz and Berkley Wooten artworks and media montage to Sarah Lourenco. Media image for Kate Schultz and Berkley Wooten's dual exhibit show at Spoonbill Gallery.

“From the Garden” by Kate Schultz

This series is a quiet reflection on the outdoors. Kate explores simplicity through shape—drawing from her own flower garden, local birds, and trees. The work is still, thoughtful, and steady. It captures the kind of pause that only nature can offer. These paintings hold beautifully in entryways, sunrooms, or dining areas—anywhere you want a sense of calm and space to breathe. They balance well with natural materials and soft, open light. For someone who values quiet over noise. Someone who notices how the wind moves through trees or how a garden changes by the day. If you seek balance, simplicity, and a soft moment in a busy life—this one’s for you.

“Mom’s Backyard” by Berkley Wooten

Berkley’s series is a love letter to her mom’s backyard—a curated space full of surprise and Southern charm. It’s layered, casual, and rich with story. From flowerbeds to tabletop moments, the work reflects Southern classic style, reimagined with a funky twist. These paintings bring energy to informal dining areas, eclectic living rooms, or kitchens with character. They sit well alongside vintage objects, bold pattern, or a home filled with family treasures. For someone who knows that beauty doesn’t have to be perfect. If you love an unexpected mix, have a sentimental streak, or grew up around a woman who taught you the value of a good tablescape—this is for you.