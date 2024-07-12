CRUISE-IN FOR A CAUSE

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is one of the state's premier car show and festivals. Held on the spacious grounds of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley, West Virginia, the show features hundreds of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners, and trucks from all decades. Additionally, arts and crafts vendors, local business representatives, and food vendors will be on site for the two-day event. The auto fair will conclude with a Saturday Night Concert featuring musical performances by a well-known headliner or up & coming stars.

Since the event's inception, the goal for the Auto Fair has been to help raise funds for local charitable organizations, to boost the economy, and shed light on what these organizations do to make our area a better place to live, work, and play. Thanks to our sponsors, participants, and patrons, the show continues to be successful in accomplishing these objectives.

Proceeds from the 2024 Friends of Charity Auto Fair support Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safehouse.