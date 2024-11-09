Freedom Point’s Annual Christmas Bazaar

We are so excited to showcase our local talent and small businesses again for our 12th year!! This event has been held annually to support the middle school and high school ministries at Freedom Point Church and we look forward to seeing the support from our community! This event has grown every year, hosting 80+ vendors this year and expecting more attendees than before!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS NOW! for November 9th, 2024 at the Corbin Arena from 10am-5pm!

Vendors, please be aware of scammers! Our event is an application process through our official application. All contact will be done using the phone number provided on your application. All payments are processed through our system that is personal to the event, which is NOT via PayPal, Venmo, cash app, etc. We are not responsible for nor will we have a vendor space for vendors who pay any type of payment to a scammer!