Freedom Point Annual Christmas Bazaar

Save the date for the annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, November 8, 2025, presented by Freedom Point Church!

At Freedom Point Church, our annual Christmas Bazaar is more than just a festive tradition. It's a mission to invest in the next generation. Through community support and generous giving, this event helps fund our middle and high school ministries, providing students with opportunities to attend youth camp, conferences, and life-changing programs. Every dollar raised helps us grow the Kingdom -- one student at a time.

80+ Vendors from all over the state

Prime time to get a head start on Christmas shopping

Various lunch or early dinner options with our food trucks

Gourmet coffee bar hosted by Freedom Point Church

Silent Auction -- Bid on anything from sweets & eats to gift cards

​This event is completely free to the public. We invite you to support our community vendors while also supporting the mission of Freedom Point Church.