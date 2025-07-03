× Expand Courtesy Freedom Food Festival

Freedom Food Festival

On July 3, 2025, Main Street in downtown Lexington is converted into a community street and music festival featuring live music, beer/wine sales, desserts, and tasty July 4th picnic-style fare. This fundraiser pairs local celebrity chefs and restaurants with area non-profits in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Admission is FREE. This is a rain-or-shine event. Be sure to check back for more details!