Freedom Food Festival

Downtown Lexington 101 South Main St, Lexington, Virginia 24450

On July 3, 2025, Main Street in downtown Lexington is converted into a community street and music festival featuring live music, beer/wine sales, desserts, and tasty July 4th picnic-style fare. This fundraiser pairs local celebrity chefs and restaurants with area non-profits in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Admission is FREE.  This is a rain-or-shine event.  Be sure to check back for more details!

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
