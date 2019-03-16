Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Begins at 11:00am on Jefferson St. at Elm Ave., continues to Campbell Ave. and ends at Williamson Rd.

Want to participate in the parade? Download our Parade Application.

Would you like to help us out on event day? Volunteer sign ups coming soon!

Shamrock Festival - Earlier Start Time!

10:00am - 5:00pm - Live music, adult beverages, and more! Admission is FREE and begins at 10:00am in the Plaza behind the City Market Building. Band lineup coming soon!