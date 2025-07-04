Freedom Fest

× Expand Courtesy Bryson City

Celebrate Independence Day in the Great Smoky Mountains of Bryson City with festivals, fireworks, train rides, farm events, and more planned for the 4th of July weekend and the days surrounding it.

Experience the great outdoors by planning a mountain hike. For an easy hike to three waterfalls, check out the Deep Creek Loop hike in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Looking for more adventure with a strenuous hike? Travel a section of the Appalachian Trail that crosses Fontana Dam and travels up to Shuckstack Fire Tower. Or check out our summer cool-down ideas with water activities including whitewater rafting, creek tubing, lake swimming, and more. Or consider a guided waterfall hike with Carolina Bound Adventures.

For a spacious mountain getaway with the family, find a secluded mountain cabin, with a fireplace, fire pit, mountain view or hot tub. Bring along your dog and search our pet-friendly lodging options. Check out our event calendar for things to do during the 4th of July holiday.

The fireworks display is scheduled for July 4th at 10:00 p.m.