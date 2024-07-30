FREE Wildlife Photography Course

Calling all nature photographers (amateurs to pros!) and those that love to enjoy wildlife photos! Learn about the best practices of responsible wildlife photography from professional conservation photographers Lori Cash and Steven David Johnson. Improve your craft and photo knowledge as we discuss the do’s and don’ts of snapping photos that leave no trace and keep our wildlife safe.

Lori A Cash, owner of Lori A Cash Conservation Photography LLC, is a conservationist, wildlife and nature photographer, writer, blogger and storyteller. Lori cofounded the Responsible Photography Collective and is passionate about bringing awareness to the decline of habitat for migrating organisms, such as the monarch butterfly. She has been published in National Wildlife, Virginia Wildlife, American Butterflies, Nature Vision Magazine plus many other publications over her 34 years as a photographer.

Steven David Johnson is a conservation photographer and Professor of Visual and Communication Arts at EMU in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. His photography of the natural world has appeared in Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Nature Conservancy Magazine, Ranger Rick, Virginia Wildlife, Biographic, and Orion.

Steve serves on the advisory boards of Virginia Wilderness Committee, Girls Who Click and The Nature Expanse Initiative. When he’s not in the office, you’ll probably find him crouched next to a vernal pool or kayaking the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.

Learn more: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/responsible-wildlife-photography-tickets-937080602307?aff=ebdsoporgprofile