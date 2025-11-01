Frank N Stein Beer Festival

to

Fairmont, WV Fairmont, West Virginia

Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to bring the best craft breweries in West Virginia and beyond to downtown Fairmont. Frank n Stein 2.0 will once again couple a Fairmont staple, hot dogs, with your favorite hot dog accompaniment, delicious craft beer!

Info

Fairmont, WV Fairmont, West Virginia
Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Frank N Stein Beer Festival - 2025-11-01 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Frank N Stein Beer Festival - 2025-11-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Frank N Stein Beer Festival - 2025-11-01 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Frank N Stein Beer Festival - 2025-11-01 14:00:00 ical