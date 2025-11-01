Frank N Stein Beer Festival

× Expand Main Street Fairmont // Marion County Chamber of Commerce A beer and food festival in downtown Fairmont that provides attendees with the opportunity to sample amazing craft beers from breweries in and around West Virginia, as well as awesome food from local vendors.

Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to bring the best craft breweries in West Virginia and beyond to downtown Fairmont. Frank n Stein 2.0 will once again couple a Fairmont staple, hot dogs, with your favorite hot dog accompaniment, delicious craft beer!