Fraley Festival of Traditional Music

The Fraley Festival will be taking place again as it has for over four decades. Held in the beautiful Carter Caves State Resort Park, with activities in the lodge, campground, and the Annadeene and J.P. Fraley Amphitheater. Workshops take place during daylight hours and performances of many players of traditional music take place in the evening. The festival celebrates the traditional Appalachian music of the region and was started by Annadeene and J.P. Fraley in 1971. Fiddling, singing, banjo, guitar, and dulcimer playing, and storytelling are what you will hear when you come to the festival. Musicians and listeners come back year after year to enjoy the good music and good company in the beautiful mountains of eastern Kentucky.