The Fraley Festival of Traditional Music was started by Annadeene and JP Fraley in 1971. Originally billed as a Fraley family reunion, because Annadeene was worried nobody would show up, the festival has expanded over the last 50 years to four days of old-time concerts and jamming. The festival has been held the first weekend after Labor Day since returning to Carter Caves in 1979. Here, musicians gather from across the country to share in the concerts and workshops and to jam in the parking lot, the front porch of the lodge, all around the huge campground, and in the cabin area. What started 40 years ago as a family reunion has grown to include a great many folks, who may not be kin to the Fraleys, but certainly consider themselves part of the family, proving that traditional music ties people together as nothing else can. With the support of Carter Caves State Park and The Friends of Carter Caves, we continue to celebrate the traditional music of Eastern Kentucky.

Tickets are available at the gate for all events.

Ticket Prices