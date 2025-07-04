Fourth of July Downtown Get Down

to

Downtown Luray Main Street, Luray, Virginia 22835

Celebrate the Fourth of July with food, tunes, family, and fun — and a finale of fireworks in the charming historic district of Downtown Luray.

The annual celebration kicks off with live music at two downtown locations and continues with lawn games and inflatables, duck races with prizes, a dunking booth, and lots of savory and sweet selections at a variety of food trucks.

Festivities will conclude with a fireworks display from the Page Valley Fairgrounds around 9:25 p.m. to watch from locations throughout town or at the fairgrounds.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
