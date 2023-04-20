Fourth Annual Open Mic: Words and Images to Celebrate the Earth

Join Wild Virginia in honoring and celebrating Earth Day by sharing your favorite poems, essays, songs, photos and artwork in an online "open-mic". You can share words you have written yourself or passages from your favorite writers. You are encouraged to participate in whatever way you may choose, whether that be written words, music, sharing art, etc. If you would rather only listen, please come and join us to get inspired by what you hear.

Please use this form to sign-up. We will reach out and let you know what your spot on the list is or if you're on the waitlist. Each slot will be a max of 5 minutes. Once all sign-ups have had a chance to perform, and if time remains, there will be an all-call to the audience for any additional performances. Be sure to register on Eventbrite to receive the link to join the zoom meeting.

You can also attach a picture of your art to the sign-up form or email it to info@wildvirginia.org by April 17th and we will screen share while you talk about it.

"Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth will find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts" -Rachel Carson