Fourth Annual Fiber Frolic at Hickory Ridge History Museum

× Expand Southern Appalachian Historical Association 2025 Events - Fiber Frolic Fourth Annual Fiber Frolic on May 10th from 11 am to 4 pm

Join us for the fourth annual Fiber Frolic on May 10th from 11 am to 4 pm!

This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages and is completely FREE to attend.

Get ready for a day filled with fiber fun, including exciting activities like spinning demonstrations, wool carding, and more.

Whether you're a seasoned fiber enthusiast or just curious to learn more, the Fiber Frolic is the perfect opportunity to come together with fellow fiber lovers and celebrate all things fiber.

We can't wait to see you there!