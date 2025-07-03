Fireworks, food trucks, and live music -- there is no better way to celebrate than right here in Fountain Inn! The Fountain Inn Fireworks Spectacular is full of great food and fun for the whole family. Come listen to great music, eat from delicious food trucks, and celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show!

Rock out to some great bands and catch a stunning fireworks show. We recommend that you bring your own chair to this event. Due to the nature of this event, we ask that you leave your furry, scaly, and feathered friends at home (no pets). We also love to get our party on, but no coolers will be allowed inside the festival zone. There are many beverage vendors available onsite!