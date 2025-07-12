The Foundry Presents Floydian Trip (Pink Floyd tribute band)

× Expand Bill Shettle, Blue Chip Photography Floydian Trip on stage

Come see Floydian Trip—New England’s #1 Pink Floyd Experience—at The Foundry!

To mark the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" album, Connecticut-based Floydian Trip will perform the landmark album in its entirety—along with other classic Pink Floyd tunes—at The Foundry on July 12, 2025. This tour celebrates the legacy of an album that has captivated audiences for five decades, featuring faithful renditions of its five tracks alongside other Pink Floyd works.

Voted "Best Band" in the 2025 Best of Hartford Readers' Poll, Floydian Trip is a 7-member tribute band dedicated to performing tour versions of Pink Floyd’s most iconic songs. Unlike many tribute acts, Floydian Trip has meticulously studied thousands of hours of official recordings, rare bootlegs, and fan-favorite versions from the “Dark Side of the Moon”, “Wish You Were Here”, “In the Flesh”, and “The Wall” tours to authentically capture the sound of those legendary performances. Driven by a deep passion for Pink Floyd’s music, they bring the same intensity and attention to detail that fans of the original tours will recognize and love.