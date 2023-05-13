Fort Loudoun Day

× Expand French & Indian War Foundation Captain George Mercer's Company of Colonel George Washington's Virginia Regiment

Join the French & Indian War Foundation in commemorating the construction of Col. George Washington’s Fort Loudoun in Winchester. While there, take a tour of the historic fort site, meet Col. James Wood, founder of Winchester, as well as Capt. George Mercer and members of his company of Col. Washington’s Virginia Regiment. Learn what it was like to serve in the Virginia Regiment under the command of Col. Washington during the French & Indian War, 17456-1758. There will be a flag raising at Noon with a musket salute.

The event will be held Saturday, May 13, at 419 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA. It is free to the public.