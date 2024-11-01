Forms of Eden-Tessa Pinner, April Schwingle

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611

Join us on November 1st from 6-9pm for an Artist reception.

Artist Collaboration Statement: “In our collaborative exploration, we delve into the delicate interplay between nature and craftsmanship through the technique of casting botanicals on pottery. Each piece tells a story of transience and permanence, merging the organic forms of plant life with the enduring quality of ceramic art.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm

