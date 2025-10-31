Foothills Craft Guild's 59th Annual Fine Craft Show

× Expand Courtesy Foothills Craft Guild

Join us at the Knoxville Expo Center for the 59th Annual Fine Craft Show October 31-November 2, 2025.

Hours:

Friday -- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Saturday -- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday -- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.​

Early bird tickets/full weekend access: $7 (thru 10/30/2025) | Online tickets: $10 (after 10/30/2025)​ | Tickets at the door: $8

Click here to purchase advance weekend passes.