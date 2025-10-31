Foothills Craft Guild's 59th Annual Fine Craft Show
to
Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912
Join us at the Knoxville Expo Center for the 59th Annual Fine Craft Show October 31-November 2, 2025.
Hours:
Friday -- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Saturday -- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday -- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Early bird tickets/full weekend access: $7 (thru 10/30/2025) | Online tickets: $10 (after 10/30/2025) | Tickets at the door: $8
Click here to purchase advance weekend passes.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts