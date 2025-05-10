× Expand See Somerset

Join us on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a day of food, music, and art at the sixth Foodstock Festival in downtown Somerset, KY! Foodstock features food trucks from across the state, spirit, and beverage vendors, live art creation, and lots of fun music and activities for families.

Admission is FREE to Foodstock, however, if you want to purchase alcoholic beverages you must buy a $5 spirit wristband at one of our entrance gates. Many downtown businesses will be open during the festival, and we encourage festival-goers to visit them! Please utilize downtown sidewalks to access these businesses.

We will also host our popular Busker Music Contest within the festival area. Live art demonstrations will happen at tents around Fountain Square throughout the day.