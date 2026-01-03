Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival
to
Coolidge Park 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
THE HEAT IS ON! Thirty+ top food trucks are rollin’ into town, servin’ up the biggest fan-favorite bites, PLUS craft beers and bold adult sips. This is the weekend feast you’ve been craving!
Get ready, Chattanooga — we’re goin’ all-out!
The 4th Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival is officially back for two full days of food, fun and major brag-worthy energy!
Dates
- Saturday, March 21, 2026 -- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 22, 2026 -- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- VIP Hour: 11 AM early entry = elite snacking strategy
What’s waiting for you at Coolidge Park?
- Free admission for all military and children 10 and under
- Next-level eats from the region's tastiest trucks
- Local and domestic craft beers + refreshing adult drinks
- Foodie Tunes — Live Music TBA soon
- Lawn games for laughs and competition-free pressure
- All-ages, family-approved festival fun
- Leashed Dogs are welcome too!
Not your average festival. This is a 2-day flavor explosion with the kind of energy that keeps you strolling, snacking, and staying all afternoon long.
Festival HQ -- 150 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405 at Coolidge Park
Rain or shine — the festival keeps rolling! No slowing, no stopping… just full-send foodie magic.
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE