THE HEAT IS ON! Thirty+ top food trucks are rollin’ into town, servin’ up the biggest fan-favorite bites, PLUS craft beers and bold adult sips. This is the weekend feast you’ve been craving!

Get ready, Chattanooga — we’re goin’ all-out!

The 4th Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival is officially back for two full days of food, fun and major brag-worthy energy!

Dates

Saturday, March 21, 2026 -- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, 2026 -- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VIP Hour: 11 AM early entry = elite snacking strategy

What’s waiting for you at Coolidge Park?

Free admission for all military and children 10 and under

Next-level eats from the region's tastiest trucks

Local and domestic craft beers + refreshing adult drinks

Foodie Tunes — Live Music TBA soon

Lawn games for laughs and competition-free pressure

All-ages, family-approved festival fun

Leashed Dogs are welcome too!

Not your average festival. This is a 2-day flavor explosion with the kind of energy that keeps you strolling, snacking, and staying all afternoon long.

Festival HQ -- 150 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405 at Coolidge Park

Rain or shine — the festival keeps rolling! No slowing, no stopping… just full-send foodie magic.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE