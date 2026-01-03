Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival

to

Coolidge Park 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

THE HEAT IS ON! Thirty+ top food trucks are rollin’ into town, servin’ up the biggest fan-favorite bites, PLUS craft beers and bold adult sips. This is the weekend feast you’ve been craving! 

Get ready, Chattanooga — we’re goin’ all-out! 

The 4th Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival is officially back for two full days of food, fun and major brag-worthy energy! 

Dates

  • Saturday, March 21, 2026 -- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 22, 2026 -- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • VIP Hour: 11 AM early entry = elite snacking strategy

What’s waiting for you at Coolidge Park?

  • Free admission for all military and children 10 and under
  • Next-level eats from the region's tastiest trucks
  • Local and domestic craft beers + refreshing adult drinks
  • Foodie Tunes — Live Music TBA soon
  • Lawn games for laughs and competition-free pressure 
  • All-ages, family-approved festival fun
  • Leashed Dogs are welcome too! 

Not your average festival. This is a 2-day flavor explosion with the kind of energy that keeps you strolling, snacking, and staying all afternoon long. 

Festival HQ -- 150 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405 at Coolidge Park 

Rain or shine — the festival keeps rolling! No slowing, no stopping… just full-send foodie magic.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Info

Coolidge Park 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
to
