Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Coolidge Park 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Saturday, March 22

12 - 6 PM

*early entry VIP hour starts 11 am

FTFA is bringing the ultimate food truck and craft beer experience to Chattanooga, TN, for the 3rd year!

Featuring some of the area's most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as footlong hotdogs, ooey gooey grilled cheese, delicious desserts and more!

Offering many craft beer and drink selections.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
