The region's most dazzling holiday light show returns to Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Food City Speedway In Lights, Powered by TVA, is a 4-mile trek through 3 million lights and the chance to take a lap around "The World's Fastest Half Mile." Holiday light seekers will circle the concrete oval as part of their festive drive and also may visit the Christmas Village, which returns to its popular infield location.