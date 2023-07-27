× Expand Folkmoot

Celebrating 40 Years of The North Carolina International Folk Festival in 2023!

Thursday July, 27- Sunday July 30, 2023

The NC International Folk Festival is a folk dance and music celebration held annually in Haywood County, NC. To mark our 40th Anniversary, we are featuring the finest American dance groups, musicians, singers, craft artists, food vendors, and folk traditions from international backgrounds.

Summerfest 2023 Features music and dance traditions from Mexico, Philippines, Haiti, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Ireland, and the United States!

