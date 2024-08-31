Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival

Saturday, August 31, 2024

10am - 4pm on the Sautee Nacoochee Center Campus

FREE Admission!

Over 40 Artists! Folk Potters, Studio Potters, Woodworkers, Painters, Jewelry Artists, Glass Artists, and much more

Demonstrations! Pottery, Blacksmithing, and Folklife Living History

Food Trucks! Two food trucks on site with scrumptious options for lunch or snacks.

Live Music! Local musicians will gather for an old-time music jam on the Outdoor Stage.

Raffle! Participate in a Raffle of Artwork from our artists. Over 30 items.

Museums & Art Galleries! The entire SNC campus will be open to visitors and admission is always FREE. Enjoy the Folk Pottery Museum, Gallery Shops, and the Heritage Site.